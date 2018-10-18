 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'Gutted' Simon Bridges speaks out on Jami-Lee Ross bullying allegations by four women

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

National leader Simon Bridges has responded to claims by four women that ousted National MP Jami-Lee Ross emotionally abused and intimidated them - two of which said they were involved in extra-marital affairs with him.

In a press conference outside the Hawke's Bay A&P show today, Mr Bridges said he was “gutted about this story and everything that it’s about”.

The story, published this morning on the Newsroom website, comes two days after an extraordinary news conference in which Mr Ross said he "strenuously denies" any allegations of harassment.  Mr Ross has not responded today to requests for comment from 1 NEWS. 

“I’m in admiration of the courage of these women – what has happened here – but the truth is the story is anonymous, and so I can’t say whether they’re issues I’m aware of or not,” Mr Bridges told reporters today.

The party leader said he “knew nothing” of the allegations against Mr Ross.

The women spoke of being abused, manipulated, emotionally bullied and harassed. Source: Breakfast

“Certainly, as soon as I was aware of inappropriate conduct I acted immediately, and right now what that means is that he’s out of our caucus,” he said.

“I knew nothing before the leak investigation of any of these sorts of things. It’s only in very recent weeks. Within a day of learning about these things, I confronted Jami-Lee Ross about them and made sure, actually, at the end of all of this, he is no longer part of our caucus.”

Mr Bridges also addressed National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett’s comments on Mr Ross’ behaviour as inappropriate for a married MP, saying, “I’m not going to go into any details...because unlike Jami-Lee Ross, I respect privacy, and I respect the women who have been brave here and I’m not going to go into any details.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

“But I raised inappropriate conduct with him. I treat it seriously. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind I dealt with things in the right way.”

The Opposition leader also addressed questions around why the women's claims were not handed to the police.

"No one's ever disclosed a criminal matter to us. In fact, I wouldn't even say I wanted or wished for employment matters to be raised. They raised inappropriate conduct and within a day of learning of those, I dealt with them and I have acted in the absolute interest of these women."

He said he "does not believe" there is an environment of abuse of power.

"I believe this is one person who is deceitful and manipulative and has many problems,” he said. 

Melanie Reid says it was a tipping point for the women when Ross said he was brought up to respect women. Source: Breakfast


Mr Bridges told media he was “gutted about this story and everything that it’s about”. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police car generic.
Hamilton father finds man holding knife to 3-year-old
2
Chiefs' Brad Weber, dejected following their loss during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Dejected Brad Weber called All Blacks after missing 51-man squad - 'I thought I was a decent chance'
3
Ms Pugh, the MP referred to as ‘f*****g useless’ on the recording by National’s Simon Bridges, asked the deputy Prime Minister to apologise.
Winston Peters' verbal jab at National's Maureen Pugh in Parliament was 'not an offensive comment,' Speaker says
4
The pilot was killed as well as two DOC workers on board.
'Our hearts go out to the families,' says DOC after triple-fatal Wanaka helicopter crash
5
Tūpuna Maunga Authority
Unwanted walking track carved on sacred pā site in South Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:18
A 28-year-old man’s body was found near Charing Cross, and a heavy police presence remains at the scene.

Second man charged with murder in gang-related Canterbury killing
Gold cross with a crucified Christst with

Police investigating former Catholic priest who Wellington students called 'the Phantom Feeler'
04:12
Mr Ross released a recording of a phone call this after afternoon between himself and Mr Bridges.

Bridges' secretly recorded conversation with Ross labelled 'ugly' and 'racist'
Police car generic.

Hamilton father finds man holding knife to 3-year-old