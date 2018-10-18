'Gutted' Simon Bridges speaks out on Jami-Lee Ross bullying allegations by four women

National leader Simon Bridges has responded to claims by four women that ousted National MP Jami-Lee Ross emotionally abused and intimidated them - two of which said they were involved in extra-marital affairs with him.

In a press conference outside the Hawke's Bay A&P show today, Mr Bridges said he was “gutted about this story and everything that it’s about”.

The story, published this morning on the Newsroom website, comes two days after an extraordinary news conference in which Mr Ross said he "strenuously denies" any allegations of harassment. Mr Ross has not responded today to requests for comment from 1 NEWS.

“I’m in admiration of the courage of these women – what has happened here – but the truth is the story is anonymous, and so I can’t say whether they’re issues I’m aware of or not,” Mr Bridges told reporters today.

The party leader said he “knew nothing” of the allegations against Mr Ross.

“Certainly, as soon as I was aware of inappropriate conduct I acted immediately, and right now what that means is that he’s out of our caucus,” he said.

“I knew nothing before the leak investigation of any of these sorts of things. It’s only in very recent weeks. Within a day of learning about these things, I confronted Jami-Lee Ross about them and made sure, actually, at the end of all of this, he is no longer part of our caucus.”

Mr Bridges also addressed National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett’s comments on Mr Ross’ behaviour as inappropriate for a married MP, saying, “I’m not going to go into any details...because unlike Jami-Lee Ross, I respect privacy, and I respect the women who have been brave here and I’m not going to go into any details.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

“But I raised inappropriate conduct with him. I treat it seriously. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind I dealt with things in the right way.”



The Opposition leader also addressed questions around why the women's claims were not handed to the police.

"No one's ever disclosed a criminal matter to us. In fact, I wouldn't even say I wanted or wished for employment matters to be raised. They raised inappropriate conduct and within a day of learning of those, I dealt with them and I have acted in the absolute interest of these women."

He said he "does not believe" there is an environment of abuse of power.



"I believe this is one person who is deceitful and manipulative and has many problems,” he said.

