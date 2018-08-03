 

Gutless thieves steal 17 laptops from a primary school in small Canterbury town

Police are stepping up investigations into the theft of 17 laptops in a burglary at a primary school at Hinds near Ashburton in Canterbury.

The break-in occurred at Hinds Primary School on Reeds Street between July 6 and 23, the school holidays period.

Seventeen Chromebook laptops were stolen from inside the school, similar to the ones pictured.

Police want to hear from anyone who has any information about the break-in or has seen Chromebooks for sale.

They're urging anyone with information to contact Ashburton Police on (03) 307 8400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A Chromebook similar to those stolen from Hinds Primary School. Source: Supplied
Gisborne and Bay of Plenty in for heavy rain today
04:18
Doug and Suzie met at Radius Rimu Park and have since become engaged.

Watch the tale of the Whangarei couple in their seventies whose whirlwind romance was more like young love
03:16
The creators of PUBG took notice and invited them.

Kiwi YouTubers find themselves in one of the world's biggest online gaming competitions
Waikato River flows under Victoria Bridge near the rowing club in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Hamilton becomes the country's first 'age-friendly city'

Auckland's new cycleway to make commuting easier from North Shore area

A cycleway along Auckland's northern motorway will make commuting to the city by bike as easy as it is for those in central suburbs, the group Cycling Action Auckland says.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is seeking final feedback on the three kilometre Sea Path, which would run from the on-ramp at Takapuna to Northcote Point by the Harbour Bridge.

It would eventually link to a planned cycleway across the bridge.

A Cycle Action Auckland spokeswoman, Barb Cuthbert, said she liked the route because it has several access points, making it easy for people to use.

But ferry services from Northcote Point would need to resume as soon as possible so people can make the commute from the North Shore to the inner city seamlessly, she said.

"This is the sensible choice but we need all avenues to be working - all operations need to be all go," she said.

The terminal at Northcote Point was closed by Auckland Transport in June because of structural problems.

Replacement buses stopped running last month because not enough people were using them.

Auckland Transport said it needed to decide whether the terminal would be repaired or replaced.

The initial route suggested for the Sea Path was a scenic option between the sea and the motorway.

But the latest option runs along the other side of the road.

NZTA regional relationships director Steve Mutton said that allowed for more access points, meaning more people could use the route.

"The Sea Path is really going to improve access between the places people live, play, study and work and gives them more options to move safely around Auckland," he said.

The agency is holding a series of meetings in August and are inviting people from the North Shore to come and give feedback.

Heavy fog affected 41 domestic flights at Auckland Airport this morning.

Auckland Airport put fog restrictions in place at 4.55am and they were lifted at 8.26am.

A total of 22 domestic flights were been cancelled and 19 were delayed.

International flights were not affected by the fog.

Visibility in the city was low as of 6am, down to about 100m.

Auckland Airport is experiencing foggy conditions today.
