'Gut wrenching' - Auckland college blaze devastates principal

The principal of Long Bay College Russell Brooke said it is gut wrenching to see the damage from the fire which ripped through the school overnight.



A blaze engulfed a classroom block at Auckland's Long Bay College, forcing the school to close today.



The damaged wood work classroom block was refurbished 10-years ago.



What "hits" Mr Brooke is the strong smell coming from the burnt building.



He applauded the fire crews for containing the fire and protecting other technology classes near by.

Just after 2.30am today fifteen fire appliances were called to the Auckland school.

Year 12 student Anastasia Zaikina, who lives near the college, said her parents woke her up because they could smell smoke.

They started walking down the street just before 3am and discovered the fire was at her school.

"You could hear the windows cracking and wood falling," she said.