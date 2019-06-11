TODAY |

Gunshot heard in altercation outside Napier medical centre

1 NEWS
Police responded to reports of disorder and a gunshot being heard outside a medical centre in Napier last night in what's believed to have been a gang-related incident.

A police media spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the incident outside Napier Health on Wellesley Street about 7.30pm.

"Everyone had left the scene by the time police arrived," the spokesperson said.

No one was injured.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board officials said in a statement to 1 NEWS they were aware of the incident, which "appeared to be gang related".

The DHB said it was working closely with police, who remained at the health centre overnight to provide reassurance.

The health centre is open today. 

