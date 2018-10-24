TODAY |

Gunshot fired at Dr Rudi's Rooftop bar in Auckland overnight

A gunshot was fired at Dr Rudi's Rooftop bar in the early hours of this morning. 

Police say they were called to the central city bar at around 2.45am.

A group had become agitated after being removed from the central city bar, which is when one person pulled out a gun.

Police say after a brief altercation with others outside of the bar, the person shot the gun into the foyer ceiling. 

No one was injured and police are making enquiries to identify and find the person responsible.

There have been no arrests made at this stage.

"This was an extremely serious incident with a large number of bystanders, and it is incredibly fortunate that no one was injured," said Mark Franich acting detective senior sergeant. 

"We are absolutely committed to finding the person responsible and holding them to account."

