Guns N' Roses spotted flying into Wellington ahead of concert

Rock legends Guns n'Roses have landed in Wellington.

Guns n' Roses were spotted flying into Wellington this morning ahead of their concert on Thursday. Source: Twitter: Shane Harmon

The band that reached the height of their success in the 1980s reunited last year, and were spotted arriving at Wellington Airport this morning ahead of their concert at Westpac Stadium on Thursday.

Complete with lead vocalist Axl Rose and recently reunited Slash and Duff McKagen, the hard rock band are in the middle of a world tour which has taken them around the US, South America, and Japan.

The band have had rave reviews since Slash and McKagen announced their return to the group early last year.