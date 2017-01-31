 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Guns N' Roses spotted flying into Wellington ahead of concert

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Rock legends Guns n'Roses have landed in Wellington.

Guns n' Roses were spotted flying into Wellington this morning ahead of their concert on Thursday.

Guns n' Roses were spotted flying into Wellington this morning ahead of their concert on Thursday.

Source: Twitter: Shane Harmon

The band that reached the height of their success in the 1980s reunited last year, and were spotted arriving at Wellington Airport this morning ahead of their concert at Westpac Stadium on Thursday.

Complete with lead vocalist Axl Rose and recently reunited Slash and Duff McKagen, the hard rock band are in the middle of a world tour which has taken them around the US, South America, and Japan.

The band have had rave reviews since Slash and McKagen announced their return to the group early last year. 

They will head to Auckland for a second and final show on Saturday before heading to Australia.

Related

Wellington

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
"She's been there when I had no titles." Roger Federer pays tribute to wife as footage of touching exchange surfaces online.

Watch: Heartwarming video shows Fed-Express surprised by wife Mirka in tunnel after beating Nadal in Australian Open final


2
Dentist (generic).

Kids who visited South Auckland dental clinic could be at risk of Hepatitis, HIV after contamination scare

00:59
3
Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

New Zealand Super Rugby teams name Tens squads with All Blacks past and present sneaking in

4

Live stream: Breakfast

03:39
5
Colin Craig must pay nearly $1.3 million in damages after being found guilty of defamation.

Colin Craig celebrates win in defamation case against former Conservative Party board member

03:59

'What are we scared of?' - Jack Tame puts PM Bill English on the spot over his stance on Trump's travel ban

Mr English passed today on the chance to say if he was "disgusted" about Trump's controversial policy.


00:41
Months have passed since the worst gastro outbreak in NZ history, but it is still affecting people.

'I've been going to get the water from out of town' - Havelock North residents still shunning town's tap water

Months have passed since the worst gastro outbreak in NZ history, but it is still affecting people.

02:30
Our Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling is at Downing Street where people are protesting against Donald Trump's pending UK visit.

'Dump Trump - people do not want the US President to come here'

Our Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling is at Downing Street where people are protesting against Donald Trump's pending UK visit.

05:40
Our US Correspondent updates Breakfast with the mood in the US over the controversial travel ban.

Rebecca Wright: This is a divided America and Trump is polarising it further but he doesn't seem to care

Our US Correspondent updates Breakfast with the mood in the US over the controversial travel ban.

03:59

'Is that why you're not prepared to take a stronger stance on this?' - Jack Tame puts Bill English on the spot over Trump's travel ban

The PM is given the chance to join other global leaders in saying he is 'disgusted' by Trump's policy.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ