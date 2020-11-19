Guns N' Roses announce 2022 concert at Auckland's Eden Park

Guns N' Roses are to play at Eden Park next year - the first ever international concert act to do so.

Axl Rose and Slash from Guns N' Roses Source: Supplied

The band had been due to play in Wellington and Dunedin this year, but that had to be rescheduled.

Band members Axl, Slash and Duff sent a message to fans saying, "New Zealand, we can't wait to see you bigger and better next Summer!"

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said it was a "truly historic announcement".

"This concert will be a true celebration of a new post-Covid-19 era, providing much-needed entertainment and economic benefit to Auckland."