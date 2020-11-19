TODAY |

Guns N' Roses announce 2022 concert at Auckland's Eden Park

Guns N' Roses are to play at Eden Park next year - the first ever international concert act to do so.

The band had been due to play in Wellington and Dunedin this year, but that had to be rescheduled.

Band members Axl, Slash and Duff sent a message to fans saying, "New Zealand, we can't wait to see you bigger and better next Summer!"

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said it was a "truly historic announcement".

"This concert will be a true celebration of a new post-Covid-19 era, providing much-needed entertainment and economic benefit to Auckland."

The concert will be on 10 December 2022 and tickets go on sale next week.

