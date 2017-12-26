Guns in New Zealand – Stuart Nash on what could change

Minister for Police Stuart Nash was very vocal about fire arms during his time in Opposition. Now in government, 1 NEWS’ Andrea Vance sits down with the MP on how he plans to develop New Zealand's gun laws.

He said inconsistency in the police force with how licenses are given out would be looked at.

"There was a guy in Northland who said 'all you need to do is put a chain around your hot water cylinder and make sure your gun is on that and it's fine'," Mr Nash told Ms Vance.

However in another part of the country, a license would only be given if there was a c-category safe bolted to your wall.