Guns, drugs, cash and stolen property found at Whanganui address with gang ties

Police carrying out a search warrant at a Whanganui address, believed to have gang ties, discovered a cache of weapons, drugs, cash and stolen property.

Police car generic.

The Whanganui Tactical Crime group say they found more than they were looking for at the address yesterday following a spate of rural burglaries.

Police say seven firearms were found at the residential property, and at least one of them was loaded.

A large amount of ammunition for these firearms was also found.

Also located was approximately 14 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine and $11,450 in cash.

Between $10,000 and $15,000 worth of property has been identified as coming from recent burglaries in the Whanganui area.

Police say it was clear that occupants of this address had ties to an organised criminal gang.

A 45-year-old Whanganui man was due to appear in the Whanganui District Court today after being charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Another man aged 37 from Whanganui was also arrested today over yesterday's search warrant and he faces the following charges, seven charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, one of unlawful possession of ammunition and two burglary charges.


