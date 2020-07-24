TODAY |

Guns, drugs and cash seized from two Mongrel Mob linked properties in Napier

A sawn-off shotgun, rifles, drugs and cash were seized by police after warrants were executed on two Napier properties with links to the Mongrel Mob.

Firearm, drugs and cash seized in Napier raids. Source: NZ Police

Police say a 53-year-old Napier man is facing a number of charges following the search warrants this morning.

The charges faced by the man include possession for supply of methamphetamine, possession for supply of cannabis, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to police, he was scheduled to appear in Hastings District Court today.

Police located a sawn-off shotgun at one address and three rifles at the second address, along with methamphetamine, cannabis, and a significant amount of cash.

Both addresses are linked to the Mongrel Mob, police say.

Anyone with information about illegal possession of firearms, or the sale and supply of illicit drugs, is asked to contact Police.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
