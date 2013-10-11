Guns, drugs and $2.5 million cash found in West Auckland

Two men using golf clubs to fight each other at an Auckland house has sparked a police search which discovered four assault rifles, ammunition, two kilogrammes of methamphetamine and about $2.5 million in cash.

The haul was picked up when police were called to a Te Atatu property late yesterday morning, police have revealed.

They were initially called because of reports of two men fighting with golf clubs.

When they arrived officers allegedly saw drugs on the property, which led them to conduct a fuller search.

They found four AR15 firearms, more than 400 rounds of ammunition, two kilogrammes of methamphetamine and an estimated $2.5 million in cash.

"This was a significant find, and it's enormously pleasing to have these drugs and firearms off the street," said Detective Senior Sergeant Roger Small.

The methamphetamine had an estimated street value of $2 million, he said.

A 48-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine for supply.