Guns, $3 million assets, $210k cash seized in police sting on drugs, money laundering

Assets worth $3 million, guns and cash have been seized in the bust of an alleged drug dealing and money laundering operation in Manawatu.

Police say nine people have been arrested at properties in Shannon and Palmerston North.

Assets worth an estimated $3 million including 37 high-performance vehicles and five properties, along with around $210,000 in cash, has been restrained by the Asset Recovery Unit.

Police have also recovered three guns including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun.

The arrests follow a long-running covert investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and associated money laundering activity throughout the lower central North Island, according to police.

A number of people have been charged and are due to appear in Palmerston North District Court over the coming days.

Two were due to appear today. They include a 42-year-old man charged with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for supply, participation in an organised group, and money laundering and a 27-year-old woman charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, participation in an organised group, and money laundering.

Three other people are due to appear in court tomorrow. They include two men aged 42 and 37 charged with participation in an organised group, and money laundering; a 36-year-old man charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Three further people are due to appear next week: A 34-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man, and a 33-year-old woman charged with money laundering.