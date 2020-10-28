TODAY |

Gunmen who shot at officer in Northland still on the run

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are still searching for two gunmen who shot at an officer in the Far North.

Two men fired at the cop on State Highway 11, near the Puketona Junction, shortly after 4am yesterday. Source: Breakfast

The shooting took place just after 4am yesterday, with the police officer lucky to walk away unharmed.

The shooting occurred when a car pulled in front a police vehicle on State Highway 11 near the Puketona Junction with State Highway 10.  

Police say two males hopped out of the vehicle with guns, shooting the police vehicle and damaging the windscreen before the officer could get out of the car.

“Both occupants who got out were believed to be male, were masked and of solid build," Detective Inspector Dene Begbie said.

The incident took place on State Highway 11, just after 4am on October 27. Source: 1 NEWS

Support is being offered to the officer who was shot at, he added.

"It shocks the community and it shocks police as well and it's incredibly dangerous and fortunately in this case she hasn't been injured but she will be, as you say, shocked by it and it'll take her some time to deal with it. We're wrapping support around her and trying to help her through this but its a real difficult time for her."

The police officer immediately retreated after one shot was fired at the vehicle, damaging the windscreen, during the incident early this morning. Source: Police media.

It comes as police yesterday also confirmed they were investigating a kidnapping incident, which occurred late Monday night near Waipapa.

The kidnapping was reported to police about 8am yesterday after a man approached a Matauri Bay property asking for help. He did not suffer serious injuries in the incident.

A police officer escaped injury despite being shot at during an incident early this morning in Northland.

New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice
