Gun-wielding robbers make off with cash in brazen Auckland security van robbery

Three firearm wielding people have robbed security guards of cash they were carrying back to their security van in South Auckland this morning.

Police say the heavily disguised trio carried out the aggravated robbery just after 11am at the Takanini Southgate shopping complex.

The robbers pulled out a firearm at the security guards and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They fled in an older style silver Surbaru Legacy sedan which has since been recovered by police in the Bruce Pullman park area.

Police are making inquires which includes reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses.