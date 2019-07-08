TODAY |

Gun-wielding man wanted over aggravated Christchurch dairy robbery

Police have released the image of a gun-wielding man wanted over an aggravated Christchurch dairy robbery.

Police say the man entered the store on Kidbrooke Street with a firearm about 7.35am.

He then allegedly assaulted the dairy owner, who was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The alleged offender was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, white sneakers and a camouflage balaclava.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Craig Lattimore at Christchurch Central Police on 03 363 7400 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .
 

Kidbrooke Street dairy robbery. Source: Supplied
