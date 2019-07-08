Gun-wielding man wanted over aggravated Christchurch dairy robbery

Police have released the image of a gun-wielding man wanted over an aggravated Christchurch dairy robbery.

Police say the man entered the store on Kidbrooke Street with a firearm about 7.35am.

He then allegedly assaulted the dairy owner, who was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The alleged offender was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, white sneakers and a camouflage balaclava.