Gun salute honouring Prince Philip planned for Wellington at midday

A 41-gun salute will be held in Wellington at midday in honour of Prince Philip.

Source: 1 NEWS

The ceremony will take 40 minutes and will be fired from the saluting battery at Point Jerningham.

The Defence Force has warned that, depending on weather conditions, the sound could travel widely around the Wellington region.

It said that the battery is situated in a natural amphitheatre and members of the public are welcome to witness the gun salute.

Meanwhile, New Zealand is planning to hold a memorial service for Prince Philip.

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy said it will be held after his funeral in Britain.

The Governor-General would usually travel overseas to attend such an event, but Dame Patsy said it is a different situation at the moment.

"The arrangements for his funeral are very much up in the air as far as we're concerned because, given the global pandemic, I'm sure that will affect what is being done.

"But I know he always wanted to have quite a small funeral in any event."