Gun 'pointed multiple times' before police shot man at end of fleeing incident

An investigation is underway after a man was shot by police following a fleeing driver incident, during which he allegedly pointed a firearm at members of the public in Auckland on Thursday morning.

It comes after one of two police cars was rammed into while attempting to stop a "suspicious vehicle" in Ōtāhuhu before the vehicle fled around 8.30am, Acting District Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj said in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.



The vehicle began driving erratically and at speed in the Ōtāhuhu, Māngere and Papatoetoe areas, he said.



Spikes were deployed as the driver continued to an Ōtāhuhu address, where the police Eagle helicopter observed a man exit the vehicle with a firearm.



He then returned to the vehicle, before driving "down the wrong way down the on-ramp to the Southern Motorway before turning around and driving a short distance with the traffic", Srhoj said.



The driver then stopped the vehicle before getting into another vehicle that had been parked on the side of the motorway "waiting for him" before fleeing police at speed.

A firearm was found in the vehicle abandoned on the motorway.

An injured person being treated in the back of an ambulance at the Hillsborough scene. Source: Supplied

"During the pursuit, the passenger has presented a firearm at a number of times at police and members of the public," Srhoj said.

Spikes were successfully deployed in Ellerslie, however the vehicle continued to be driven erratically towards Onehunga.



"On multiple occasions, the passenger has pointed his firearm out the window at passing members of the public."

Police say the vehicle came to a stop on Hillsborough's Lilac Grove, where the driver ran towards the bush while the passenger exited the vehicle while presenting a firearm at police.



The passenger was fired at by officers, before running to a nearby property where he again presented his firearm. He was then shot by police.



First aid was administered and he has since been transported to Auckland City Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The driver was located in a nearby area and has been taken into custody. He was also transported to Auckland City Hospital with minor injuries.



Police say no other people from the vehicle are being sought.



"We can confirm that a firearm has also been located inside the vehicle that was dumped on the motorway and a firearm has been located at the Lilac Grove scene."

Charges are expected to be laid at a later date and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.