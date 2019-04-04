TODAY |

Gun found hidden in building's roof as man arrested after fleeing police in Auckland

A man claiming to have a firearm fled from police and hid out in a building in Glenfield, Auckland this morning before being arrested.

Police said in a statement no firearm was located on the man and the man was arrested without incident.

But police searching the building later found a firearm hidden in the roof, which they believe had been placed there by the man.

The man is expected to face a number of charges, police say.

Police remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.

Initially police said no gun was involved in the incident.

