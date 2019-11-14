Gun fired at group of people in Gisborne

Police are seeking information after a gun was fired at a group of people yesterday.

Police car. (File photo) Source: NZ Police

Police said the incident took place about 11am yesterday on Scott Street, but no one was injured.

A green Jeep believed to have been involved in the incident has already been found by Police, and a firearms has also been recovered.

Police say they are now seeking witnesses to the incident, or to the movement of a green Jeep in the Elgin area yesterday morning.