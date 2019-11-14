Gun fired at group of people in Gisborne

Police are seeking information after a gun was fired at a group of people yesterday.
Police said the incident took place about 11am yesterday on Scott Street, but no one was injured.
A green Jeep believed to have been involved in the incident has already been found by Police, and a firearms has also been recovered.
Police say they are now seeking witnesses to the incident, or to the movement of a green Jeep in the Elgin area yesterday morning.
Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file number 201122/1778, or information can be provided anonymously to Crimstoppers on 0800 555 111.