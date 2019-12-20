Gun buyback report finds effective managing by police, but cost blowout for admin work

An audit of the gun buyback scheme found police managed it effectively and compensation was appropriate, but compliance was difficult to measure due to a lack of data.

The scheme also cost a considerable amount more than expected to administrate.

The buyback scheme was launched after the firearm law changes that were spurred from last year's March 15 terrorist attack.

The report by Auditor General John Ryan found:

Police managed the scheme effectively

"At the time of writing this report, no firearms that were part of the scheme had been lost, stolen or not accounted for while in the police’s custody," the report said.

However, two incidents occurred where firearms were discharged.

"Although these happened in secure and non-public spaces, the consequences could have been extremely serious. The police responded by improving how they checked that firearms were not loaded and providing additional training to staff."

Determining the level of compliance with the scheme is difficult

As there was uncertainty around the number of firearms, magazines and parts in New Zealand, it was not known how many were in the community when the law changed.

Police estimated there was 55,000 to 240,000 firearms.

As of February 13, 2020, 61,332 firearms had been handed in or modified.

Compensation payments did not exceed what was appropriated

Government put aside $150 million for the buy back compensation. As of December 20, 2019, $102 million had been paid out.

Police estimate that the final compensation cost will be about $120 million.

Administering the scheme cost considerably more than estimated

In March 2019, police thought administering the buy back would cost $18 million.

"Police now estimate that, once fully completed, administering the scheme will have cost up to $35m."

The report found no evidence of wasteful spending. The 2019 Budget only provided $18m. Police used baseline funding from the General Crime Prevention Services appropriation to pay for the excess.

Police still have work to do to complete the scheme

"The process of implementing the scheme is ongoing and has proved more challenging than the police anticipated," it said.

Mr Ryan said in his view there should be more work around compliance levels and the extent the scheme had made New Zealanders safer.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said police had consistently warned that New Zealand did not have adequate information around the number of guns.

"This is why we need a register, to enable police to better track firearms, to keep people safe and prevent crime."

"We know we have more work to do to make New Zealand a safer place. We are bringing in a firearms register to better track guns in the community, and tougher penalties for gun crime."

National's Brett Hudson said there were 156 incidents of firearms-related offences with suspected gang members and associates between January 1 and March 1, 2020.

"Rather than tackling the real problems of unlawful possession and use of firearms, the Government pressed ahead with the buyback scheme, and millions of dollars later, no one can show that it’s actually been successful," he said.

ACT leader David Seymour called the buyback "a disaster from start to finish".

"Administration cost twice as much as budgeted, and this came out of the budget for community policing. The police found their records were incomplete and they didn’t even know how many firearms they had registered.