Gun buyback draws to a close with 56,250 firearms handed in

The firearms buyback ended last night after 56,250 firearms and 194,245 parts were collected since the initiative began in June.

Source: 1 NEWS

There were also 2,717 firearms modified to make them lawful said police in a statement.

Approximately $102.2 million was paid in compensation.

Nearly 700 collection events were held around the country and police visited 270 homes and other locations for large collections, or if people had transport difficulties.

The Minister of Police, Stuart Nash thanked the 33,000 firearm owners who participated in the gun buyback.

“When we started the buyback and amnesty we had one objective, to make our country a safer place. We focused on the type of assault rifles, high-capacity firearms and military style semi-automatics used in the terror attack forty weeks ago, on 15 March,” Said Mr Nash in a statement.

Mr Nash said the next phase is to ensure firearms don’t fall into the wrong hands.

“This is the objective of the proposed gun register and tighter licensing system. We are not done with efforts to remove unlawful firearms from circulation.”

Those who haven’t handed in prohibited guns can face loss of licence and firearms, prosecution and five years jail, said Mr Nash.

“Police will also keep up their focus on gangs and other criminals who unlawfully hold firearms. Around 1800 firearms have been seized from gangs and other offenders since March, during search warrants, vehicle stops, and callouts to family harm incidents.”

Police will follow up with those who still have prohibited guns.

“If anyone has concerns about someone with a banned firearm, they can alert Police by calling ten-five (105) or anonymously through Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111,” Mr Nash said.