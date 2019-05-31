TODAY |

Gun buy-back budget of $150 million a 'midpoint' estimate, says Jacinda Ardern

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

The $150 million pumped into the gun buy back scheme in Budget 2019 is a midpoint estimate, the Prime Minister said today. 

The Government will buy back from gun owners their semi-automatic weapons after they were banned in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attack.

Today Jacinda Ardern said "New Zealanders really support the idea of getting these weapons out of circulation", when asked how much was too much to pay. 

"We will make the ban work."

Ms Ardern said "one of the really telling things of our gun laws in New Zealand is that we have military semi automatics in circulation and just no idea how many there were". 

"That never stopped us in Government from recognising taking them out of circulation was the right thing to do."

"We have estimates, we have taken a midpoint and budgeted for that, if we find we have more than that returned of course we have between Budget contingencies and the ability as a Government to meet that need. 

"We have had to make estimates," Jacinda Ardern said. 

Budget 2019 allocated $150 million for the firearms buy back scheme, and $18 million for the implementation of the scheme.

Read: Gun owners say $150m for buyback scheme 'won't cut it'

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Budget 2019 pumped $150 million into the gun buy back scheme. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Politics
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Four new Harry Potter eBooks set for release next month
    2
    Memory Brown says the Budget will give her an extra $10 per week, just enough for milk and bread.
    Auckland mother of nine disappointed at lack of support after today's Budget announcement
    3
    Steven Ian Cameron
    Man who died after Christchurch garage fire ran through wall of flame, asked if dog was safe
    4
    A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image).
    State Highway 25 in the Coromandel closed after fatal crash
    5
    “They’re just boobs, half of the population has them,” she told Barbara, who complained about a low cut top.
    Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry responds to unusual viewer feedback about her cleavage
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    00:33
    It’s not nearly enough to compensate the owners of military-style semi-automatic rifles, the group says.

    Gun owners say $150m for buyback scheme 'won't cut it'
    Steven Ian Cameron

    Man who died after Christchurch garage fire ran through wall of flame, asked if dog was safe

    Rainbow church group sceptical of Destiny Church invitation to LGBTQI conference

    Three of four people charged in Wellington kidnap, torture case plead not guilty