Gun brandished during gang fight in Napier

Gang members were threatened with a gun during a fight in Taradale, Napier yesterday.

Police were called to the intersection of Meeanee Road and Pembroke Street about 7.15pm.

The gun was reportedly presented, but not fired.

When police arrived, the gang members had left the scene.

Police looked around the area and searched a property, but have not made any arrests yet.

Officers have increased their patrols in the area.

Hawke's Bay area prevention manager inspector Martin James said police were taking the incidents seriously.

"The community should not have to tolerate this kind of violence and we are committed to holding those responsible to account."

Anyone with information that may help police was asked to call 105 and quote event number P044506340.

The incident comes after a similar gang incident in Taradale back in January, where people were shot and injured.

