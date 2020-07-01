Gull vows to 'hold the line' on petrol prices a few more days, despite 3.5-cent tax increase

Petrol prices at Gull stations will not be put up until Monday despite the Government's latest tax already having come into effect this week.

The national petrol tax was raised by 3.5 cents on Wednesday, but Gull says it will "continue to hold the line".

In a statement, Gull said it will "not raise its prices over the entire weekend until Monday 6 July, the first day of the school holidays so Kiwis can benefit from cheaper prices for a few days longer."

At the Gull-operated retail network, where Gull controls retail prices, average prices will be as follows until at least Monday July, 6.

Fuel Grade Average Price Per Litre:

Regular (91 octane) $1.827

Force 10 (98 octane) $1.947

Diesel $1.167

In addition, Gull says it has their lowest pump price at their Atiamuri site, selling as below:

Fuel Grade Pump Price

Regular (91 octane) $1.627

Force 10 (98 octane) $1.777

Diesel $0.927

The Ministry of Transport outlined how the latest petrol tax will impact Kiwis' wallets.

"The cost varies depending on the kilometres travelled, the fuel consumption of the vehicle, if it is petrol and the number of vehicles the households owns.

"For households with one vehicle travelling the average number of kilometres per year (11,500km) the increase on 1 July 2020 will add around $35 to $40 extra per year, which equates to around 67 to 76 cents per week.

"To mitigate the impact on households the increases were kept as low as possible and were phased in over three years," the ministry stated.