TODAY |

Gull vows to 'hold the line' on petrol prices a few more days, despite 3.5-cent tax increase

Source:  1 NEWS

Petrol prices at Gull stations will not be put up until Monday despite the Government's latest tax already having come into effect this week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The nearly four cents a litre increase came into effect today. Source: Seven Sharp

The national petrol tax was raised by 3.5 cents on Wednesday, but Gull says it will "continue to hold the line".

In a statement, Gull said it will "not raise its prices over the entire weekend until Monday 6 July, the first day of the school holidays so Kiwis can benefit from cheaper prices for a few days longer."

At the Gull-operated retail network, where Gull controls retail prices, average prices will be as follows until at least Monday July, 6.

Fuel Grade Average Price Per Litre:

Regular (91 octane) $1.827
Force 10 (98 octane) $1.947
Diesel $1.167

In addition, Gull says it has their lowest pump price at their Atiamuri site, selling as below:

Fuel Grade Pump Price
Regular (91 octane) $1.627
Force 10 (98 octane) $1.777
Diesel $0.927

The Ministry of Transport outlined how the latest petrol tax will impact Kiwis' wallets.

"The cost varies depending on the kilometres travelled, the fuel consumption of the vehicle, if it is petrol and the number of vehicles the households owns.

"For households with one vehicle travelling the average number of kilometres per year (11,500km) the increase on 1 July 2020 will add around $35 to $40 extra per year, which equates to around 67 to 76 cents per week.

"To mitigate the impact on households the increases were kept as low as possible and were phased in over three years," the ministry stated.

The cost of a road user charges distance licence for a light vehicle (eg a car, van, ute) will be $76 (up from $72) per 1000 km, including GST, according to the ministry.

New Zealand
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:40
'Right now is not the right time' - PM responds to further calls for NZ's borders to reopen
2
Jordie Barrett jokes Beauden stitched him up with Japan deal timing - 'He's playing golf while I front his media'
3
Shocking video shows impatient drivers swerving past lowered Kapiti Coast railway barrier
4
Grisly alpaca deaths leave Canterbury community perplexed
5
'It was inappropriate' - Ardern responds to National MP Hamish Walker's isolation facility comments
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Lizzie Marvelly announced as Rotorua Museum's new director

06:09

'Blurry area' for what counts as advertising after influencer's posts found to be misleading in landmark ruling - expert

National commits to extending Waikato Expressway after 'three years of no progress' under Labour

00:27

Shocking video shows impatient drivers swerving past lowered Kapiti Coast railway barrier