TODAY |

Gull temporarily cuts petrol prices by 20c across New Zealand

Source:  1 NEWS

Gull is slashing its petrol prices by 20c until lunchtime tomorrow as "thanks" to its customers this year.

A Gull petrol station. Source: 1 NEWS

The price drop comes into effect from 7am today and lasts until 12pm tomorrow, Gull says. All fuel types will be included.

Atiamuri will have the lowest 91 fuel price, at $1.497 per litre, while Te Kuiti has the cheapest diesel at $0.777 per litre.

Gull says its average price across the country will be $1.667 for Regular 91 fuel.

"2020 has been a really tough year for everyone, so we’d like to thank all of our loyal customers for continuing to support us during this difficult year," Gull pricing analyst Crystal Feist says.

There are no minimum spend limits and no maximum fuel limits, she says.

New Zealand
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Customers at Auckland pub asked to get tested, self-isolate after patron tests positive for Covid-19
2
Gull temporarily cuts petrol prices by 20c across New Zealand
3
Auckland lock Jack Whetton says his lifters 'wanted for attempted murder' after horror Eden Park fall
4
'That's unbelievable!' - Rare white tūī appears during Seven Sharp story on sighting
5
New Zealand sees biggest daily spike in Covid-19 cases in over six months
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:06

Wellington's proposed grave rental programme brings questions and controversy

Customers at Auckland pub asked to get tested, self-isolate after patron tests positive for Covid-19
03:31

'That's unbelievable!' - Rare white tūī appears during Seven Sharp story on sighting
02:06

As Covid-19 causes mortality rates to spike around the globe, NZ sees dramatic drop in deaths