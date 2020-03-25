Gull temporarily cuts petrol prices by 20c across New Zealand

Gull is slashing its petrol prices by 20c until lunchtime tomorrow as "thanks" to its customers this year.

A Gull petrol station. Source: 1 NEWS

The price drop comes into effect from 7am today and lasts until 12pm tomorrow, Gull says. All fuel types will be included.

Atiamuri will have the lowest 91 fuel price, at $1.497 per litre, while Te Kuiti has the cheapest diesel at $0.777 per litre.

Gull says its average price across the country will be $1.667 for Regular 91 fuel.

"2020 has been a really tough year for everyone, so we’d like to thank all of our loyal customers for continuing to support us during this difficult year," Gull pricing analyst Crystal Feist says.