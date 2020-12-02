Guitar helps autistic, nonverbal boy transform into happy teen

Jamal Lewis, an autistic teenager who was nonverbal, has transformed thanks to his ability as a guitarist, which has led to him winning an award at the Prime Minister’s Oranga Tamariki Awards.

His parents, Wayne and Danae Lewis, are overwhelmed with pride at their son's tranformation.

"It’s pure, raw Jamal - it's just him,” Danae said of Jamal's guitar playing.



“I feel my eyes water up - just that feeling of, mate, you’re magic, you know?” dad Wayne added.

Jamal said the guitar “means life, a lot of love, a lot of good times, even the sad times - I can just play it.”



“It can express all the feelings.”

Jamal and his older brother Mo, who’s also autistic, were brought into the Lewis home 12 years ago, when they were just four and six. The pair, born to Somali parents, were both nonverbal.

“He was about seven. He was just learning to speak and we bought him a guitar for Christmas,” Danae said. “Then two days later, we were in bed, we woke up and I could hear Come On Baby, Light My Fire by The Doors and he was just playing it, just from beginning to end. Perfect.”