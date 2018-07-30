 

Guilty: Man who dumped partner’s body in Waikato lake convicted of mother-of-three’s murder

Sam Kelway
1 NEWS Reporter
The former partner of Kim Richmond has been found guilty of her murder.

Cory Scott Jefferies was convicted of Ms Richmond's murder by a jury at the High Court at Hamilton.

Source: 1 NEWS

It took the jury about half an hour to reach a decision this morning following six hours of deliberations on Friday. 

Ms Richmond disappeared on July 31, 2016, after watching rugby and drinking with friends at the Arohena Hall in south Waikato.

Her badly decomposed body was found nearly a year later in Lake Arapuni in the back seat of her Ford Ranger.

Ms Richmond was found in the fetal position, her chest exposed with her shirt around her neck and a plastic bag near her head.

Source: 1 NEWS

The court was told an attack took place after 3:38am and cell phone data tracked Mr Jefferies traveling to the boat ramp at Lake Arapuni.

He then travelled home at walking pace.

Mr Jefferies had admitted causing Ms Richmond's death, but say it was unintentional.

A pathologist was unable to determine a cause of death because of how long Ms Richmond had been in the lake.

He will be sentenced on September 7. 

Source: 1 NEWS
Teen, 17, speaking with police after man dies in Greymouth after being found stabbed in street

A 41-year-old man has died after being found stabbed in Greymouth overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say he was found in Cowper St around 2am, and died in Greymouth Hospital shortly afterwards.

A 17-year-old male is speaking with police about the incident.

"We would like to speak to anybody that may have witnessed a late 1990 red Toyota Corolla travelling in the Greymouth township in the early hours of Monday morning," Inspector Mel Aitken, West Coast Area Commander said.

"Police are also keen to speak to anybody that may have witnessed a male dressed in dark clothing walking on Sids Road, near Coal Creek." 

The man was found on Cowper Street at 2am and died shortly afterwards in Greymouth Hospital. Source: 1 NEWS

Source: Breakfast
While a visit to New Zealand's shores by US President Donald Trump doesn't not seem likely at the moment, he has been here before.

A vintage interview with broadcaster Paul Holmes has surfaced from the TVNZ archive, when the then property mogul was in Auckland in 1993 to champion a casino bid.

And Mr Trump was very complimentary of his visit at the time.

"I really wanted to come to New Zealand, first of all, and then today when I looked at it I realised 100 per cent," Mr Trump told Holmes.

"We're looking at the railway station, with the Maoris and with New World - two fantastic partners, and we hope to be chosen.

"I mean we have a great proposal, we have a great partnership. The Maoris are going to be great beneficiaries, because a lot of the profits are going to be going toward their education and health care and other things and I think it's going to be a fantastic partnership."

It also seems Mr Trump's personal worth was a subject much disputed back then, just as it is now.

The now-US President confirmed to Holmes he was not broke "this particular month" and that contrary to reports, his Atlantic City casino the Taj Mahal was actually preforming excellently, having registered "the largest win in the history of casino gaming anywhere in the world" in the previous month.

"What happens, the Casino Control Commission did a research project, or a licensing project, and I guess they determined between $500 [million] and $1.8 billion up, as opposed to down this time. Sometimes I'm down, sometimes I'm up," Mr Trump said.

Source: Q+A
