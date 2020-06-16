Guests at hotel where two women tested positive for Covid-19 told to stay in their rooms

Guests at a hotel where two women were quarantined earlier in the month have been told to stay in their rooms after it was yesterday revealed they had tested positive for Covid-19.

The two new cases of Covid-19, both of which were linked to arrivals from the UK, had arrived in New Zealand together on June 7 and stayed in managed isolation in a hotel in Auckland.

They were permitted on compassionate grounds to travel to Wellington in a private vehicle on June 13 to see a parent who was ill and has since died.

Today, guests at the same hotel - Novotel Ellerslie in Auckland - were sent a letter advising them not to leave their rooms.

"We know this will be an unsettling time for you and appreciate your understanding and cooperation," Ministry of Health regional health lead Jo Elvidge said in the letter.

"Please rest assured that your health and wellbeing is our primary concern."

She also announced that testing of all staff will be carried out over the next 24 hours.

Guests will also be advised on the process for being tested themselves, the letter read.

"You will receive a registration form and testing information shortly and you will need to complete this and bring it with you when you are tested.

"The results of your test will determine next steps and our health staff will talk you through this."

Guests were also advised that while they'll still get meals delivered, any other supermarket and food deliveries were being suspended. Guests will not be allowed to leave for any reason.

Anyone due to leave the facility today or tomorrow is having their 14-day quarantine extended while testing is carried out.