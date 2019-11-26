TODAY |

Growing trend of Kiwis skipping meat in favour of vegetarianism not a 'fad', nutrition expert says

It seems a growing number of New Zealanders are skipping meat.

Wiremu Adds has been a vegetarian for two weeks now and told Seven Sharp he’s become “like a machine”.

He was inspired after watching the documentary the Game Changers in which various elite athletes are showcased following a plant-based diet.

“I've got mates who are doing it too,” Mr Adds says.

“I've got a mate who used to be in NRL - he’s doing it now. I've got another mate who's a unit in the gym - he's jumped on board.

“It's becoming more mainstream - but mainstream with athletes,” he says.

Supermarkets say they're stocking more vegan items to meet increased demand - Countdown says its percentage of vegan customers has doubled in the last year, in just ice cream alone - it now stocks eight vegan products.

Animal right's organisation SAFE says one in three New Zealanders are consciously limiting their meat consumption.

So is this a passing fashion? - or is it the new New Zealand?

“I don’t think this is a fad - I think this is where the world is heading in this direction, says University of Auckland nutrition lecturer, Dr Rajshri Roy.

“It doesn’t have to be either or is what I’m trying to say,” she says.

“You can find a way to include more vegetables, more fruits and getting most of your nutrition from these sources.”


Barbeque season is upon us with more Kiwis turning to meat-free sausages on the grill. Source: Seven Sharp
