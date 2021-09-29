Growing push to get 90% of Aucklanders jabbed for Covid at least once

There is a growing push to get 90 per cent of Aucklanders their first jab by Monday – the day when Cabinet will meet to decide if the nation’s biggest city will be allowed to join the rest of the country in Alert Level 2.

In previous lockdowns, the focus has been on getting case numbers low enough to be sure the virus is in check.

But, with daily Covid-19 case numbers in the city rarely dipping below 10 despite six weeks passing after the lockdown began, it seems vaccination rates will now also help shape Cabinet’s decision next week.

Experts have long suggested that more than 90 per cent is ideal to ensure the virus is kept in check and that it does not overwhelm our health systems.

The Government is reluctant to set an official target, but the message from the Prime Minister a week out from decision day was clear.

“It is going to take us more effort, [but] hitting 90 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated by the time we review alert levels in Auckland of course gives us greater confidence,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“But, it would really require people to step up their rates. Please get vaccinated this week.”

The country’s initial vaccination push grew en masse as the Delta outbreak spread; large drive-through centres opened up nationwide, mobile clinics were set up to take vaccines to the people, and in some areas, money and food was offered as incentive.

But, as the numbers began to dwindle this week, epidemiologist Rod Jackson says the push now needs to shift to a smaller albeit more intensive scale to get those who remain hesitant.

He points to Ireland – a nation of a similar size – where more than 90 per cent of its population over 12 has already been vaccinated.

“What they have done differently to us so far is they have put a lot more emphasis on primary care, so over half the vaccines have been given by GPs.”

He says this, alongside more mobile clinics, vaccine passports and social media influencers will help us hit our target here too.

Dr Jodie Sullivan at Mt Eden 575 Doctors says that one-on-one connection with those who remain hesitant is key to getting the final few over the line.

“The bulk part of the work is being done by the DHBs, but the harder to vaccinate patients are the ones that GPs are really concentrating on,” she said.

“We have a privileged position of knowing those patients really well. We just ring them individually and ask them: ‘You haven’t been vaccinated yet? Have you got any concerns or is there anything in particular stopping you making the decision to vaccinate?’”

The strategy has been working well at her clinic with more than 90 per cent of her patients now vaccinated.

Pasifika Medical Association communications advisor, Hele Ikimotu, says the reality is there is still a lot of fear out there in the community around the vaccine.

He was part of a group that organised a mass vaccination event specifically for the Niuean community, to help boost its vaccination rates.

“One of the strategies we used was creating a TikTok challenge mainly targeted at our youth to get them engaged to come along and get vaccinated, but what we saw was a lot of parents and elders getting involved as well,” he saID.

