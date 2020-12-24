Growing plant-based options giving vegans new choices for Christmas meals

A growth in plant-based options are giving vegans a chance to follow the customs of a traditionally meat-heavy Christmas meal.

Christchurch’s plant-based Grater Goods Deli is offering “furkey” - a fake roast turkey - this year.

“We mix wheat protein with cannellini beans, herbs, spices,” chef Flip Grater said.

“We make a dough with that then we stuff a stuffing into that. We roll it around a stuffing and then we put a soy skin around it and tie it up. Then the entire thing gets baked.”

Grater said options for vegans were on the rise.

Amanda Sorrenson, national co-ordinator at the New Zealand Vegan Society, said vegan Christmases were a popular search term on Google this year.

“We come fifth in the world in terms of people who are seeking vegan options,” she said.