Growing plant-based options giving vegans new choices for Christmas meals

Source:  1 NEWS

A growth in plant-based options are giving vegans a chance to follow the customs of a traditionally meat-heavy Christmas meal.

A recent poll found one in six Kiwis are now always or mostly eating plant-based meals. Source: 1 NEWS

Christchurch’s plant-based Grater Goods Deli is offering “furkey” - a fake roast turkey - this year.

“We mix wheat protein with cannellini beans, herbs, spices,” chef Flip Grater said.

“We make a dough with that then we stuff a stuffing into that. We roll it around a stuffing and then we put a soy skin around it and tie it up. Then the entire thing gets baked.”

Grater said options for vegans were on the rise.

Amanda Sorrenson, national co-ordinator at the New Zealand Vegan Society, said vegan Christmases were a popular search term on Google this year.

“We come fifth in the world in terms of people who are seeking vegan options,” she said.

An estimated 15 per cent of Kiwis are mostly or always eating plant-based meals, according to a 2020 Colmar Brunton report. That represents a 50 per cent increase on last year.

