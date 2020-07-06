Growing outrage over Southern Alps tahr cull

There's growing outrage at the Government's plan to control tahr down south.

The mountain goat was introduced here more than 100 years ago.

Now there are concerns thousands of them scattered through the Southern Alps are eating our native flora and fauna.

The issue's caused a divide between the Department of Conservation and hunters.

So much so, the issue’s heading for court.

“It would see the end to the tahr hunting resource,” Willie Duley of the NZ Tahr Foundation told 1 NEWS.

Forest & Bird’s Nicky Snoyink thinks the cull is the right approach.

“The problem is there is far too many of them - they are right throughout the Southern Alps and they are eating their way through the native ecosystems and potentially putting them to a point of no return.”

There's concern the mass cull plan could cost more than 500 jobs of people involved in the lucrative hunting tourism industry.

The Department of Conservation wouldn't give comment given the pending legal action.