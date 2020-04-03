Growing number of Māori opting to share cultural knowledge online for free

The benefits of a nationwide lockdown are being found in a growing number of Kiwis opting to educate themselves online.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A number of Māori are amongst the teachers behind a range of lockdown learning options, including Te Reo Māori, weaponry and kai classes.

Mataia Keepa is used to having all the weapons he needs but during lockdown he’s improvising.

He is one of a growing number of Māori offering to share cultural knowledge online for free, he is even teaching Te Reo.

“A lot of people have actually put the learning of Te Reo Māori on the back burner saying, 'oh, I don't have time,' but whanau e te iwi, you've got four weeks to make everyone as fluent as Timoti Karetu,” he says.

READ MORE Māori celebrities and experts are doing online Te Reo Māori tutorials through lockdown

One family have set up an online kura in their backyard, their videos gathering tens of thousands of views.

“First and foremost it was to keep spirits high through assimilation of the mind, a sense of community, a sense of accomplishment,” says Te Attakura Pewhairangi.

A national lockdown, the opposite of how Māori stay in touch, has been the breeding ground for innovative ways to stay connected.

“I think Māori society is designed for us to be connected so if we can't have our usual ways then it's actually imperative that we find innovative ways because if we feel isolated it's not good for anyone and it's just the antithesis of how our culture operates,” says broadcaster, Stacey Morrison.