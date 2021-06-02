Growing number of Kiwis happy to get Covid-19 vaccine, Colmar Brunton poll finds

A growing number of New Zealanders are happy to get the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fifty-six per cent of those surveyed said they will definitely get it or have had it already.

This is a 12 per cent jump on when 1 NEWS first asked the question in September last year.

Twenty per cent of people said they will probably receive the jab, meaning more than three quarters of Kiwis are likely to be vaccinated.

On the other side, 11 per cent of people said they probably won't get it.

Seven per cent said they definitely won't, which is down three per cent from September last year.

Six per cent of people said they don't know.

In a press conference this afternoon, Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said 668,115 vaccines had been administered by midnight last night.