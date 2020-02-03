TODAY |

Growing list of gym-related injuries shouldn't discourage Kiwis from keeping active - ACC

Kate Nicol-Williams, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

ACC is cautiously celebrating the fact gym-related injuries are top of the list for ongoing claims, higher than any other sporting activity including rugby.

It’s something the organisation says reflects the fact Kiwis are being more active. Source: 1 NEWS

New data from the organisation shows in the 2018/19 year, there were 74,946 active claims for gym and fitness related injuries, compared to 72,067 active claims for rugby union.

“If the trend continues with more and more people getting active, it’s natural to assume that we’ll get more injuries with that and that’s why I think this message is really important around getting the balance right, and following some really good advice,” ACC Head of Injury Prevention Isaac Carlson said.

“Overall, we’re delighted to see Kiwis getting active and we don’t want people to be discouraged by minor injuries," said Mr Carlson.

ACC’s advice for gym-goers is to listen to their bodies, start exercising gradually, take the time to learn the right techniques and to not rush back to the gym after an injury to reduce the risk.

The majority of claims for the category are for minor shoulder and back problems, with the most people getting injured those aged 25 to 29, but with increases across all ages.

“Interestingly, nearly 50 per cent more injuries to those aged 70 and 75 so again, great to see our older population getting active,” Mr Carlson said.

Massey University Recreation Manager David Driscole said the recreation centre is seeing a wider variety of people working out and education is important for preventing injury.

“People want to come in 100 per cent but for those first week people, we say 50 per cent and I think by day two, they realise why we should work out at 50 per cent intensity just to get that foundation, the ligaments, the muscles caught up.”

New Zealand
Health
Kate Nicol-Williams
