Growing concerns for New Zealand's economy amid coronavirus lockdown, survey shows

There are growing concerns for New Zealand’s economy during the coronavirus lockdown a new survey has found.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The survey being conducted by Kantar has revealed 75 per cent of Kiwis are worried about the impact the lockdown is having on the economy.

The survey, which interviews 500 Kiwis, has been done every weekend for the past four weekends. It aims to understand concerns and behaviours of Kiwis to the economy as New Zealand went into lockdown and as the country remains in lockdown.

Kantar chief executive Jason Shoebridge told TVNZ1’s Breakfast the figures have risen over the last week as concerns grow about the lockdown’s impact.

“Three quarters of New Zealanders are concerned about the impact of it. About half of New Zealanders are concerned that they are going to lose their job and over 30 per cent that the businesses they work for is going to go out of business.

"Over this last week we’ve seen an increase in all of those figures."