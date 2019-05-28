TODAY |

Grover Norquist, hero of US conservative movement, visits NZ to proselytise against taxes

Conservative US political activist Grover Norquist is in New Zealand as a guest of the Taxpayers' Union. 

Mr Norquist, a former board member of the National Rifle Association, also known as the NRA, set up a lobby group in the '80s seeking to hold Republicans to a pledge to not raise taxes and to vote against any proposed increases. 

"Taxation tells you whether the Government is going to have more control over your life or you'll have more control over your life," he told TVNZ1's Q+A. 

Host Jack Tame asked about US President Donald Trump's tax cuts, while the deficit is projected to reach $900 billion by the end of 2019, despite unchanged spending. 

Mr Norquist said until welfare programmes are reformed in the US, "we have a problem".

"Until you say no to tax increases, there is no discussion of reforming government to cost less."

Mr Norquist met with National Party leader Simon Bridges, and said they spoke about stopping capital gains taxes.

Mr Norquist also spoke about his 18-year involvement with the NRA, the lobby group that has prevented numerous attempts of gun reform in the US. 

"I know New Zealand has a different approach [on gun reform], but historically it's been very important to the US," he said.

    The founder of Americans for Tax Reform, an organisation that opposes all tax increases, speaks about the reason he hates tax. Source: Q+A

