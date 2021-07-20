TODAY |

Group of Westport mates mucking in to remove flood-damaged carpets

Westport man Craig Adams and a few of his mates are chipping in with the flood clean-up by ripping up and removing soggy carpet and underlay. 

Adams told Breakfast he had the idea after his mates helped him remove flood-damaged carpet from his own house on Saturday. 

He said he had 100mls of water through his house.

"I thought 'far out! If we can do this to a few houses round town it's really gonna help'," Adams said.

Since then, Adams and his mates — A.K.A. the Moist Movers — have ripped up carpet in 15 homes already, with plans to do nine more today.

Adams said he won't be growing the idea beyond the flood clean-up, as him and his mates are just trying to help the community. 

"We really enjoy the community, the town, and want to make sure it’s there for our kids and also for our grandkids as well."

The West Coast and Buller saw upwards of 250mm of rain fall in the 24-hour period leading up to Saturday afternoon.

This led to widespread flooding, which forced many to leave their homes.

The Government has set aside $600,000 to help those affected by the floods.

