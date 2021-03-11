Group that washes clothes, provides showers for homeless sees need double amid pandemic

A volunteer group working with homeless and at-risk communities has seen the need for assistance double since the Covid-19 pandemic began, but they're rising up to meet that need.

Orange Sky's Auckland van, dubbed Hugo, contains two washing machines, two dryers and a hot shower.

It travels around the community offering free support.

But it's about more than just washing clothes, Orange Sky operations manager Eddie Uini says.

"The washing sounds amazing, but the most important part has always been the connections that we've made," he told Breakfast.

"We refer to everyone that uses our services as 'friends' and I know for me, and I think I can speak for all our volunteers, is that it's more than just the word. Like, we really get to know people."

One of their friends is Clayton Joel Browning, who says the support gives people hope during the recent troubling times.

"You don't know what to expect from Covid," he says.

"You've got to make the best of what you've got and try and get through day to day, and live every day like it's your last."

More than 160 volunteers currently work with Orange Sky across Auckland and Wellington.

"Before lockdown, we've probably done about eight or nine shifts a week, but this van here is doing 16 shifts a week," Uini says.

"We're out every day, two or three times a day, and particularly out south and west we notice more of a need.