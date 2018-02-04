Group of teens tried to scramble onto rocks as flash flood in the Waitakere ranges raged, killing two

A group of five teenage boys were swimming at the Cascade Falls yesterday in the Waitakere ranges when heavy rain hit and lead to the deaths of two 17-year-old's.

Flash flooding around 4:15pm yesterday caused the group of men, all 17 year-olds to try and get onto some rocks on one side of the stream near Cascade Falls, however police say the water continued to rise and the boys soon were in trouble.

The body of Sosi Turagaiviu, of Massey, was found by a member of the public in the water under a bridge on Bethells Road, near Te Henga Road.

An hour later, around 7.50pm, the body of Mitch Wooley, from Waitakere, was located by search and rescue teams near where the group was swimming.

Inspector Fata Willi Fanene, Duty Inspector for Waitakere, said the group decided to get to the other side where their car was parked but three people were swept away in rough conditions.

"One of the teenagers who had got themselves to safety ran to the nearby golf course to call for help," Inspector Fata Willi Fanene explained.

"He had mild hypothermia and was transported to Waitakere Hospital for treatment.

"Police received the call for assistance at 5:15pm, and emergency services, including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, immediately responded.

"One of the trio managed to grab onto a tree on the bank of the stream, and was eventually winched to safety by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter about 7:15pm."

Intense footage supplied to 1 NEWS by the Auckkand Rescue Helicopter Trust shows the rescue helicopter hovering over the river as crew members organise and set up safety equipment to rescue the man.

At around 7.15pm, Pilot Rob Arrowsmith located the man, who was found waste deep in water, unable to move with fast flowing currents on either side of him.

Crewman Ati Wynyard winch-inserted Intensive Care Paramedic Russell "Rusty"Clark into position to extract the man out of the water.

The man suffered multiple abrasions, was cold and fatigued.

"We have been talking to the families of the victims of this tragic incident, and we are ensuring they are supported through what is an incredibly trying time," Inspector Fata Willi Fanene said.

"We are also making sure the three other young men who were caught up in this event are looked after, as this has been a very traumatic experience for them and their families.