Group of Taupō high school students pitch in to help out local tourism economy

As New Zealand enters its first day of school holidays, many of the country’s leading tourist destinations are hoping for a surge in local visitors.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In Taupō, one group of school kids has pitched in to make sure a maze of bike trails are in pristine condition for those coming from out of town.

Bike Taupō has 250kms of tracks to look after so its helpful to have the kids as part of a careers pathway programme there helping out.

"We are always maintaining, always building, always developing, trying to build new trails," Melissa Johnson of Bike Taupō told TVNZ's Seven Sharp.

The programme is offered to students at Taupō’s two secondary colleges.

One student, Jarred Clout of Tauhara College, says the work teaches them about employability skills and self-management.

“I’ve been waking up earlier and getting to school earlier.”

Sue MacLean of the Taupō Pathways Work Programme says it's “fantastic”.