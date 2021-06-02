TODAY |

Group of students stuck in Auckland busway lift after allegedly jumping in it causing it to break

Alan Kenyon, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

A group of Auckland students were this afternoon stuck in a busway lift on Auckland's North Shore after allegedly jumping in it, causing it to break.

Firefighters attempt to free students stuck in Smales Farm busway lift. Source: 1 NEWS

An image of firefighters trying to free the trapped students from the lift at Smales Farm was sent to 1 NEWS.

A spokesperson for Auckland Transport says they have reviewed CCTV footage of the incident.

"Our footage shows 9 or 10 teenage boys crowded into the lift.

"Six of them starting jumping up and down which caused the lift to stop. We called Fire and Emergency to get them out."

Fire and Emergency NZ say the lift was stuck between level one and the ground floor around 3:41pm.

At 4:30pm, Auckland Transport says the boys were being safely removed from the lift and won't face any penalties for their actions which allegedly broke it.


 

New Zealand
Auckland
Alan Kenyon
Transport
