 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Group stranded in tropical paradise but their insurance company didn't cover them

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

An unexpected extension on a Bali holiday cost a group of lads a small fortune.
Source: Seven Sharp

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:34
1
Southern Steel netball players were thought to be caught up in the crash in Christchurch today.

New video shows vehicle lying on its side and people huddled on roadside after crash involving Southern Steel netball team

00:23
2
The All Blacks' newest recruit is pushing for a spot in the side for Test series against the Lions.

Watch: Hulking All Black Ngani Laumape put himself through gruelling chin-ups routine


00:27
3
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

'A really emotional time for him' - Highlanders backing Malakai Fekitoa to prove All Blacks wrong

4
Daniel Kopa, wife Calli and their four young daughters.

'It honestly feels like Dann is looking down on his girls'- funeral for young father of four fatally struck by car to be held on Wednesday

00:30
5
Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ one win away from Oracle showdown after electrifying finish against Artemis

00:34
Southern Steel netball players were thought to be caught up in the crash in Christchurch today.

New video shows vehicle lying on its side and people huddled on roadside after crash involving Southern Steel netball team

Four Steel players were taken to hospital after the crash in Christchurch today.

01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

02:09
The Prime Minister has blasted the Labour Party's plan to dramatically cut migrant numbers, saying IT, construction and other industries will suffer.

Bill English slams Labour's likely migration cut as likely to choke growth

The Prime Minister says industries like IT and construction would suffer from a lack of workers.

00:51

Watch: Intrepid Jack Tame does his bit for food waste by eating the head of a lamb

Jack said he felt like a salad for his next meal after trying a lamb's head in Istanbul

00:47
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

"It was definitely my stuff up," said Burling.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ