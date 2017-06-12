Group stranded in Bali due to plane problems but their insurance company didn't cover them

Five young New Zealand lads were stranded in Bali in November last year when Jetstar cancelled their flight home due to engineering requirements.

Jetstar then couldn't get them on another Jetstar flight for three days or longer.

The men sorted out their own way home, with different airlines, because they all had work commitments.

They ended up around $700 out of pocket each because Jetstar only refunded the unused portion of their Jetstar ticket, and their insurance company Allianz said their policies didn't cover the airline cancelling because of mechanical breakdown.

Fair Go asked Jetstar to investigate what the engineering requirements actually were and, it turned out the original problem was the plane en route to Bali had been hit by lightning and had to be checked out, which caused the cancellation of the lads' flight.

Bingo - the insurance policy did cover weather events. So the men got their claim accepted and they're off to Phuket next.