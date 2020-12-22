Group robbed by gang of youths reportedly armed with gun while walking home from Auckland’s St Lukes mall

Police have increased their presence at Westfield St Lukes in Auckland as patrons report incidents, including an alleged armed robbery by teens.

The Westfield St Lukes shopping mall in Morningside, Auckland. Source: Google Streetview

An Auckland woman posted on Facebook yesterday saying her teenage son and two friends were threatened by a group of youths for their shoes and clothing as they walked home from the mall last night.

The boys initially refused, before they then allegedly had a gun pointed at them, and handed over the items.

Police confirmed they were called to an aggravated robbery near the intersection of Morningside Drive and Sainsbury Road about 7.15pm last night.

Armed police responded to the incident and six youths were found a short time late at Morningside Train Station.

All six were taken into custody and the matter will be referred to Youth Aid.

The property taken from the victims will be returned.

Police said while the group were reported to have used a gun in the robbery, police were unable to find it.

Meanwhile, a second incident was also reported at the mall yesterday, with two intoxicated men removed from the premises.

Other members of the public have reported that their vehicles have been broken into while visiting the mall.

Police said they have stepped up their presence at the mall in the lead up to Christmas, including setting up a gazebo there to engage with the public.