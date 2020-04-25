TODAY |

Group proudly runs with New Zealand flag through Auckland street to mark Anzac Day

Source:  1 NEWS

A group of four joggers have run a New Zealand flag and a silver fern flag through a street in the Auckland suburb of Meadowbank this morning to mark Anzac Day.

The four ran through Meadowbank to the sound of The Last Post as onlookers stood at their gates at dawn. Source: 1 NEWS

They ran to the sound of the Last Post as onlookers stood at their gates at dawn.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the public was asked to commemorate Anzac Day by standing at their gates.

Anzac services throughout the country have been cancelled to restrict spread of the virus at large gatherings.

