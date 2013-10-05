Group of men seen shooting rifle out of car in Lower Hutt

Source:
A group of men in a car were allegedly seen shooting a rifle from a black car in a Lower Hutt suburb today.
Police were called to the incident in Wainuiomata around 1.30pm today, with a black, four-door car seen with three or four men in it.
The men were said to be shooting the rifle while driving up and down Coast Road, police told 1 NEWS.
Cordens were put up but have since come down, and neither the car or its occupants have been found.
No one was injured.
Source: 1 NEWS
