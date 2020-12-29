TODAY |

Group of inmates remain in standoff with staff after riot at Waikeria Prison

Source:  1 NEWS

Four prisoners involved in a riot at Waikeria Prison in the Waikato have surrendered, but 16 prisoners are continuing to be "non-compliant" after lighting a fire in the prison’s exercise yard yesterday.

No one has been injured in the incident, with the 16 "non-compliant" prisoners remaining in the secure perimeter of the "top jail" facility, the Department of Corrections said in a statement this morning.

Overnight, a further 163 men were temporarily moved to other locations within the prison, in addition to the 49 prisoners who were evacuated from the "top jail" facility to another unit in the prison late yesterday.

“Throughout these movements the men were calm and compliant and understood that their safety and wellbeing was our top priority,” the Department of Corrections said in a statement.

Fire and Emergency NZ, Police and St John remain at the prison and are working closely with prison staff.

The department said damage to the "top jail" facility appears to be significant and it appears unlikely that prisoners will be accommodated there again.

The facility was built in 1911 and is being replaced by a new facility being built at the prison which is scheduled to open in 2022.

Waikeria, which is near Te Awamutu, is one of the country's largest prisons with more than 750 inmates.

