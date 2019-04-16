Group including Don Brash accuses Auckland Transport of mis-management, 'war on pedestrians'

A group of Aucklanders have alleged mismanagement and incompetence at Auckland Transport.

They are calling on the Government to hold a full public inquiry into the conduct of the Council-controlled organisation, and to appoint commissioners to take over its operations in the meantime.

Among the extensive allegations, they allege "possible corruption" in the awarding of contracts and that it ignores processes.

The "Open the Books" group is headed by road safety campaigner Clive Matthew-Wilson and includes former National Party leader Don Brash.

They also allege buses are sometimes dangerous and unnecessary and that changes to footpaths are because of a "war on pedestrians".

Open the Books has released hundreds of documents the group says back up its claims.