Group of four rescued from the sea off Auckland CBD

Four people, including one in a distressed state have been plucked from the water by police on a police boat in Auckland's Waitemata Harbour today.

Police boat Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were alerted shortly after midday to a group of four people treading water, but wearing life jackets.

A police spokesperson said it is unknown how they ended up in the harbour, directly in front of The Cloud on Queen's Wharf in downtown Auckland.

"The police boat went out and recovered one patient with moderate injuries and they were transported to Auckland Hospital," she said.

The rest of the group managed to make it to shore themselves.